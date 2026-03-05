Charles Oliveira | Good Vibes Only

The contrast between the way Charles Oliveira operates inside and outside of the Octagon is one of the starkest in the sport.
When inside the 8-sided proving ground, the 36-year-old Brazilian is the most prolific finisher in UFC history and an unabashed chaos agent; a fighter who wades forward, hands high and ready to fire, all bolstered by a lethal ground game that has produced more submission finishes than anyone else that has ever graced the UFC cage. It’s “kill or be killed” for the marauder from Guaruja, Sāo Paulo, with every fight carrying heightened tension.
Away from the Octagon, he is soft-spoken and humble; a family man who prefers the company of standardbred horses to the fame that comes with being a former UFC champion and one of the most beloved and accomplished fighters of his era.
“Happy; very happy to be here,” Oliveira said softly through translator Fabiano Buskei when asked about returning to Las Vegas for his BMF championship clash with Max.
Oliveira is a picture of coolness; a vibrant yellow-and-green Brasil t-shirt draped over his frame, a broad smile stretched across his face, his hair dyed its signature blonde. His ease and comfort should not be mistaken for nonchalance though, as the moments still clearly matter to the former lightweight champion.
RELATED: Holloway Talks Rematch | Holloway Interview With DC
Earlier in the week, Oliveira posted a picture to his Instagram of him standing in the parking lot at the UFC headquarters, arms stretched out wide, his gazed fixed on the gigantic image of he and Holloway plastered on the side of the building.
“I was with my parents and snapped that picture because again, the face is on the poster, I’m fighting for the BMF title,” Oliveira said. “I’m very happy and full of joy.”
That is the same sentiment he feels about getting the opportunity to face the Hawaiian BMF titleholder this weekend as well, as it was both the fight he requested and a rematch a long time in the making.
WATCH: UFC 326 Embedded | Countdown
Holloway and Oliveira faced off more than a decade ago when they were both aspiring featherweights looking to work their way forward in the Top 10. Making their first headlining appearances together in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the highly anticipated bout ended 99 seconds after it began when Oliveira suffered some sort of neck injury.
Their paths diverged from there. Holloway continued his winning streak all the way through winning and successfully defending the featherweight title, eventually challenging for and winning the BMF title in spectacular fashion at UFC 300.
Oliveira eventually gave up his pursuit of a career at featherweight and moved back to lightweight, where he embarked on a lengthy winning streak of his own, which culminated in championship gold and wins over Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. After a 2-3 run bookended by championship losses to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, “Do Bronxs” earned a dominant second-round submission win over Mateusz Gamrot in Rio de Janeiro and lobbied for the chance to face Holloway for the symbolic title in his post-fight interview.
Preview The Full UFC 326 Fight Card Here
“Again, (I’m) very happy,” he said. “I asked (UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell) to give me the opportunity, and he’s given me the opportunity to fight a legend who has got the title, so I’m very happy with the opportunity.”
While the bout is destined to be a “great war” as Oliveira suggested, it’s also a gut-wrenching pair for longtime fight fans who have ridden with the two legends throughout their careers and have little interest in seeing either man lose.
Traditionally, each man is the crowd favorite whenever they make the walk to the Octagon, but on Saturday evening at T-Mobile Arena, who will receive the support of the fans: the champion Holloway, competing once again “on the Ninth Island,” or the beloved Brazilian, who is met with deafening ovations each time he strides into battle?
RELATED: Holloway vs Oliveira Rematch Timeline
“No matter where we are, people love me,” Oliveira said. “Las Vegas is my second home, I know we’re gonna be well represented. The crowd’s gonna be on my side and it’s gonna be a great Saturday.”
While both men relish being recognized as the baddest MF’er on the planet, they’ve each made it clear that the BMF belt isn’t the only one they’re after.
With interim champ Justin Gaethje expected to face incumbent Ilia Topuria whenever he is ready to return to action later this year, most view Saturday clash between Holloway and Oliveira as a bout that could easily determine who is next in line in the 155-pound weight class, including the former champion.
“A win is a win, and whoever wins here should have that shot,” Oliveira said. “I know it’s going to be me, and I know I’m going to fight for the undisputed belt again.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7, 2026. Early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.