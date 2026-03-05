Charles Oliveira | Good Vibes Only

When inside the 8-sided proving ground, the 36-year-old Brazilian is the most prolific finisher in UFC history and an unabashed chaos agent; a fighter who wades forward, hands high and ready to fire, all bolstered by a lethal ground game that has produced more submission finishes than anyone else that has ever graced the UFC cage. It’s “kill or be killed” for the marauder from Guaruja, Sāo Paulo, with every fight carrying heightened tension.

Away from the Octagon, he is soft-spoken and humble; a family man who prefers the company of standardbred horses to the fame that comes with being a former UFC champion and one of the most beloved and accomplished fighters of his era.