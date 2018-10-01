Charles Oliveira Is Focused On Climbing To The Top

His first fight against future featherweight stalwart Darren Elkins lasted all of 41 seconds and six weeks later, he climbed on Efrain Escudero’s back and submitted the Ultimate Fighter winner, announcing himself as one of the top prospects in the always-competitive155-pound weight class. He was tagged as a future championship contender and hustled into a main card matchup against Top 10 fixture Jim Miller at UFC 124 in Montreal, a bout designed to determine if the gangly Brazilian was an unstoppable prodigy or another talented fighter still in need of some seasoning.

Miller submitted Oliveira two minutes into the bout, bouncing him from the ranks of the unbeaten in the process and kicking off a three-fight run where the Brazilian would go without a victory before decamping for an inconsistent five-year run at featherweight.

“Everything happened the way it should have happened,” Oliveira said on Tuesday through a translator, reflecting on his career inside the UFC cage as he readies to start his second decade on the roster when he takes on Jared Gordon on Saturday night in Sao Paulo. “I lost to some big names, former champions and fighters that became champions after, but everything that happened was part of my journey.

“I had my ups and downs,” added Oliveira, who carries a 15-8, 1 NC UFC record into his main card showdown with Gordon. “I accepted some fights that now I don’t think I should have, but I see myself in the best moment of my career right now and I’m ready for everything.”