Charles Oliveira Faces Rafael Fiziev In Rio De Janeiro On October 11

When Oliveira last fought in Brazil, he submitted Kevin Lee via guillotine choke, but that bout came in an empty arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic and represented the last UFC event for the next couple of months. The last time Oliveira fought in front of a Brazilian crowd came in November 2019 when he knocked out Jared Gordon in the first round. Overall, Oliveira is 6-0 fighting in his home country under the UFC banner.

His opponent, Fiziev, is coming off a bounce-back win in his own home show as he took a decision verdict over Ignacio Bahamondes. “Ataman” had lost his previous three fights — a majority decision defeat to Justin Gaethje, a TKO loss to Mateusz Gamrot that came as the result of a knee injury, and a second decision loss to Gaethje after Fiziev accepted the bout on short-notice — but his performance against Bahamondes looked steady and technical. The 32-year-old is regarded as one of the most wicked strikers in a division full of them, and he’ll look to play spoiler against Oliveira.

