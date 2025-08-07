Charles Oliveira Faces Rafael Fiziev In Rio De Janeiro On October 11
Former Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira Returns To Brazil And Faces Budding Lightweight Contender Rafael Fiziev On October 11
Aug. 7, 2025
For the first time since March 2020, Charles Oliveira will fight in Brazil. The former lightweight champion announced he is facing Rafael Fiziev in the main event scheduled for October 11 as he looks to bounce back and return to the winner’s circle.
“Do Bronxs” was last seen at UFC 317 fighting for the vacant lightweight title against Ilia Topuria where the Brazilian suffered a knockout loss. It was Oliveira’s second bid to regain his title and came three years after Islam Makhachev bested him at UFC 280.
When Oliveira last fought in Brazil, he submitted Kevin Lee via guillotine choke, but that bout came in an empty arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic and represented the last UFC event for the next couple of months. The last time Oliveira fought in front of a Brazilian crowd came in November 2019 when he knocked out Jared Gordon in the first round. Overall, Oliveira is 6-0 fighting in his home country under the UFC banner.
His opponent, Fiziev, is coming off a bounce-back win in his own home show as he took a decision verdict over Ignacio Bahamondes. “Ataman” had lost his previous three fights — a majority decision defeat to Justin Gaethje, a TKO loss to Mateusz Gamrot that came as the result of a knee injury, and a second decision loss to Gaethje after Fiziev accepted the bout on short-notice — but his performance against Bahamondes looked steady and technical. The 32-year-old is regarded as one of the most wicked strikers in a division full of them, and he’ll look to play spoiler against Oliveira.
