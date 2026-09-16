Charles Jourdain | The Professional

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“I can see the difference,” Jourdain said. “When I won against Kron Gracie at UFC 288, the difference of people and attraction on your social pages, especially after the fight, is incredible compared to Canada. The Canada cards are going a little bit under the radar. But, at the end of the day, the pay stays the same, so I don’t mind a good Canadian show.”

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The last time Jourdain competed was in Winnipeg in April where he registered a unanimous decision win over Kyler Phillips to move to 3-0 since moving to the 135-pound weight class.

Beating someone who owns wins over Song Yadong and Raoni Barcelos is always a positive, but the Montreal-native and his team came away from the contest with plenty they wanted to work on after a performance that felt a little too flat for their liking.

“I feel like I under-performed and I did a lot of mistakes in the camp leading up to the fight, especially with the weight cut,” explained Jourdain. “Now, I’m much leaner, much closer to the weight… I thought, ‘The bigger, the better’ and I was carrying too much muscle mass, and it didn’t help me during the grappling exchanges. Actually, it was a nuisance. Good thing I have proper cardio because that body wouldn’t last in the higher levels when it comes to the top-10, top-5. But now we’re back, back on track. My body has taken two years to turn into a bantamweight, and I think I’ve found the sweet spot when it comes to the weight… Of course, we were happy with the win, and the experience it gave us compared to the last two fights where I — I finished them not easily, but fast, so you don’t have too much to go back and watch. When you have a 3-round battle with Kyler Phillips, you can reassess a lot of things.”