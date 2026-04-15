Charles Jourdain | Master of Chaos

Charles Jourdain’s transformation started before he made the shift to the bantamweight division, but the metamorphosis he is undergoing now that he’s settled into life in the 135-pound weight class has been a sight to behold.
“It’s liberating!” the energetic French-Canadian said ahead of his fight against Kyler Phillips on April 18. “I thought fighting was my whole life, but then you realize real life is just waking up, and it’s all your attitude towards everything… I wake up with a smile (on my face). I don’t want to say I’m over-confident, but it’s the least stressful fight week I’ve ever had. I’m good, I’m happy, I talked with my son this morning on the phone. Everything is going well but I took this thing so seriously.
Watch Every UFC Event On Paramount+
“I think the mistake we make is let’s say I had a bad session last week, it’s ‘the end of the world,’ but it’s not; it’s just a piece of Lego,” continued Jourdain. “Every time you train, every time you’ve pushed for the last 17 years you’ve been building something great. I feel like if I look back at everything I’ve done for this camp and for the past two years, three years, I feel like there are so many tools in the bag and I don’t think anybody can beat me at ’35.”
Through his first two starts in the bantamweight division, it’s difficult to question Jourdain’s confidence.
In his divisional debut towards the end of 2024, he submitted Victor Henry, a rock-solid veteran who had never previously been finished. Then last October, he ventured to Vancouver and did exactly what he said he was going to do to Davey Grant, punishing him for throwing wide, looping hooks by landing a jumping knee up the midline before clamping onto his signature high-elbow guillotine choke.
Two appearances, two victories, and two finishes, and while this has been a lifelong venture, the growth he’s experienced since relocating from featherweight has been undeniable.
Get Ready For UFC Winnipeg With Our Fight By Fight Preview
"I’m growing so much. I’m 30 now, I’m in my peak, I’m reaching my prime. The biggest thing is those biceps,” he said, flexing for the camera, equal parts playful and proud. “Look at the veins; it’s insane. I’m bigger than ‘45er and ‘55er Charles right now. I’m in the best mind, best physical shape; I don’t think anybody can stop me right now.”
Back in January, Jourdain outlined his ideal schedule for 2026, suggesting an opening bout that would give him the opportunity to challenge for a place in the rankings. While Phillips no longer carries a number next to his name, he did for a number of years and holds wins over Top 10 standout Song Yadong as well as ascending Brazilian Raoni Barcelos.
Needless to say, the assignment is one that meets Jourdain’s desires.
“It’s beautiful,” he said. “A two-fight winning streak, my shot to get in the Top 15; everything is going according to plan ever since we switched to ’35.
READ: Fighters On The Rise At UFC Winnipeg
“We have ideas for post, but we need to go and get our victory first.”
After finishing Henry and Grant, Phillips stands as a quality litmus test for Jourdain as he attempts to break into the rankings for the first time. The MMA Lab product is skilled in every facet and a quick starter, often putting opponents on their heels before they have a chance to find their rhythm and timing inside the cage.
Although he’s appreciative of what Phillips has done thus far and the skills he brings to the table this weekend, Jourdain believes this is another matchup where he should be able to put his dynamic offense on full display.
“The thing that is the most dangerous with Kyler Phillips is he’s scrambly; it’s like you’re trying to get hold of a (greased pig),” he said. “If you try to hold Kyler Phillips, he’s hard to control, but I’m not a control guy — I’m a chaos guy. I’m a master of forcing you to make a mistake and then I’ll catch you with the knee, I’ll catch you with the guillotine.
MORE UFC WINNIPEG: Mike Malott Not Pressing Fast Forward | Mandel Nallo's Time Has Come | Julien Leblanc’s Moment Has Finally Arrived
“People think I chase these opportunities, but guys are giving them to me by me being in their face, being the striker that I am,” continued Jourdain, who has earned finishes in 15 of his 17 career wins. “I think Kyler Phillips is very reactive, and he’s gonna make the reaction that he shouldn’t do and he’s gonna end up on the canvas.
“He’s never been finished, but it was the same thing for Victor Henry, which is a man who beat him that I beat. I don’t mind you saying, ‘I’ve never been finished.’ I’ll finish you, 100-percent.”
Provided everything goes as he envisions this weekend, Jourdain has a Top 10 matchup scheduled for next month circled on his calendar, eyeing the winner of that pairing as the individual he’d like to share the Octagon with next.
And who knows, maybe he’ll even go watch the fight in person?
“I’ll be looking at the Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo fight closely,” he responded. “I might even go to China — why not? I might go to watch this fight for sure, but first things first is to get rid of Kyler Phillips.”
And how does he see that happening?
“It could be a knockout,” he said flatly. “I see a knockout coming, but I wouldn’t be surprised for him to try to use his takedown ability, trying to be scrambly, but it don’t matter how much you want to scramble, how you want to get out of anything: if I catch you in that guillotine, you’re gonna tap… It’s either a guillotine or a brutal knockout. I don’t want to sound cocky or anything, but we’re going to collect the victory; it’s ours.
“It was ours during camp, and it’s gonna be ours Saturday.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott, live from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada on April 18, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.