Charles Jourdain | Master of Chaos

“It’s liberating!” the energetic French-Canadian said ahead of his fight against Kyler Phillips on April 18. “I thought fighting was my whole life, but then you realize real life is just waking up, and it’s all your attitude towards everything… I wake up with a smile (on my face). I don’t want to say I’m over-confident, but it’s the least stressful fight week I’ve ever had. I’m good, I’m happy, I talked with my son this morning on the phone. Everything is going well but I took this thing so seriously.

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“I think the mistake we make is let’s say I had a bad session last week, it’s ‘the end of the world,’ but it’s not; it’s just a piece of Lego,” continued Jourdain. “Every time you train, every time you’ve pushed for the last 17 years you’ve been building something great. I feel like if I look back at everything I’ve done for this camp and for the past two years, three years, I feel like there are so many tools in the bag and I don’t think anybody can beat me at ’35.”

Through his first two starts in the bantamweight division, it’s difficult to question Jourdain’s confidence.