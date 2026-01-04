Charles Jourdain | Just Getting Started

“I started reading a lot and realized —it was actually by watching Mads Mikkelsen, who did Hannibal, and one time he said, ‘Therapy only works for the people who have the desire to know themselves properly,’ and there is an element of truth behind that. I was like, ‘I’m just lying to myself that gaming, porn, and all that stuff is okay; it’s nothing, it’s not that bad,’ or that I could eat pizza and just train harder.

“My desire for hedonistic stuff was higher than my desire to be a great man, but then, when you have a kid on the way, there is no alternative: you need to be a great man because this kid will have you as a role model for a long time. It was the first time I realized there was something that mattered more than myself.”

So, as he said in his X post, Jourdain made changes.

He ventured to the UFC Performance Institute and came away ready to make the switch to bantamweight. He traded his previous hobbies for reading and working to become a better version of himself. He dedicated himself to his craft fully, switching from doing very little film study and advanced prep on his opponents to meticulously watching film and dissecting how each fight would play out.

Towards the end of 2024, he debuted as a bantamweight and submitted Victor Henry, becoming the first person to finish the well-traveled Josh Barnett protégé and only the seventh person to beat him in 32 professional bouts. An eye injury kept him from competing in the summer of ’25, but when he touched down in Vancouver, Jourdain was clearly on a mission to show his win over Henry was just the start of things.