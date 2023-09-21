Charles Jourdain Is Here For The Violence

“The break played a tremendous role,” Jourdain said. “I had six UFC appearances in the span of a year. It was a lot mentally and a lot physically, and now I grew. You need to take breaks in life. I did burn out, literally. It's bad to have a burn out when you're in a cage with someone who is trying to rip your head off. It was a bad night (against Wood), but now I feel reborn.”

Saturday will mark Jourdain’s 12th walk to the UFC Octagon. He has had a mixed bag of results since he first started his journey as a UFC fighter back in 2019, but he has been able to accomplish a lot since then.

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Fiziev Wants To Wow You | Dan Ige Unlocked Another Level | Mitchell Eyes A 'Spectacular' Performance | Bryan Battle Feels World Class

And now, he is finally feeling like an OG in the game.

“I was a 23-year-old (when I made my debut) and I'm 27, but already 12 times in the UFC,” Jourdain said. “I'm the Canadian who has the most fights right now, and I'm one of the youngest. It's crazy. I'm walking at the hotel, and I used to be the one who looks at guys and is like, ‘Oh my God, that's this guy,’ and now I see these new guys who are on the undercard, and they are like, ‘This is Charles Jourdain.’ I'm young, but I'm a small OG right now.”

When he looks toward the next stage of his career, he believes that all of the pieces are starting to come together for him.