Charles Jourdain: ‘I Want To Bulldoze Him’

“The loss to Erosa was something (different) because every time I lost was a decision (and) I liked to say, ‘I've run out of time. I was not hurt after those fights,’ and everything,” Jourdain said. “Now, I got choked out. There's literally a referee that came in and saved my life, so you need to ask the question, ‘Are you just ready to kill or you're prepared to die as well?’ And I wasn't prepared to die. That event just changed my whole mentality, my preparation, the way I work. There's literally a referee that saved my life and saying that just gives me fire and a bad taste in my mouth. I don't want that to happen ever again.”

He bounced back a few months later in a dominant decision win over Andre Ewell, stepped up to fight Ilia Topuria on short-notice (though the fight fell through when Topuria was forced to withdraw) and submitted all-action man Lando Vannata in the first round at UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade.

RELATED: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise | From The Shadows To The Spotlight: The Story Of France’s MMA Factory | Marvin Vettori Paving The Way For Italy

That led to a date with Shane Burgos on Long Island at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez. Most assumed the fight would take place in a phone booth with wild exchanges, but Burgos switched up his marauding style for one more akin to a grappler. Jourdain got off on the feet more than a few times and cracked “Hurricane Shane,” but ultimately, the judges gave the majority decision nod to Burgos. Although it snapped Jourdain’s first UFC winning streak, the scorecards were hotly debated, and Jourdain still believes he did enough to win. That said, he concedes the fact that “complaining never got anybody anywhere.”

Jourdain did, however, take plenty away from the bout. He felt as though he remained in the clinch too long against Burgos, which kept his back against the fence as he attempted to land knees and elbows, but ultimately, the fight – and Burgos’ decision to grapple instead of brawl with him - only boosted his confidence.