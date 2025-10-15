Charles Jourdain | Forged In A Different Fire

“That was a historic accomplishment and I’m very proud of him,” Jourdain said of the achievement, beaming with pride just a few days out from returning to action against Davey Grant on Saturday at Rogers Arena. “Louis is a big symbol of resilience. Where a lot of people would quit, Louis kept going, kept pushing; he always had that flame, and we always believed in him. I fell to my knees on the side of the cage because now I didn’t see my brother as a crew member of my ship, but more as the captain of his own, and for me, that was a big weight coming off my shoulders.

“Now you’re your own captain and you’re gonna do your thing, you’re writing your story, because up to a point, Louis was riding the wave with me. Now he became his own man, and he’s gonna write his own legend, so that was a very, very proud moment. I think it was a Top 3 moment of my life.”

The personal high point came a few months after a professional low point, as the French-Canadian standout, as Jourdain, was forced to withdraw from his June matchup with Ricky Simon in Atlanta, marking the first time in his professional career that he’s been forced to pull out of a fight.