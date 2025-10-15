Charles Jourdain | Forged In A Different Fire

Charles Jourdain became a part of UFC history earlier this fall without stepping into the cage when he cheered from the corner as his younger brother Louis scored a third-round stoppage win on Week 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series, earning himself a contract, making “Les Freres Jourdain” the first pair of Canadian siblings to compete inside the Octagon.
“That was a historic accomplishment and I’m very proud of him,” Jourdain said of the achievement, beaming with pride just a few days out from returning to action against Davey Grant on Saturday at Rogers Arena. “Louis is a big symbol of resilience. Where a lot of people would quit, Louis kept going, kept pushing; he always had that flame, and we always believed in him. I fell to my knees on the side of the cage because now I didn’t see my brother as a crew member of my ship, but more as the captain of his own, and for me, that was a big weight coming off my shoulders.
“Now you’re your own captain and you’re gonna do your thing, you’re writing your story, because up to a point, Louis was riding the wave with me. Now he became his own man, and he’s gonna write his own legend, so that was a very, very proud moment. I think it was a Top 3 moment of my life.”
The personal high point came a few months after a professional low point, as the French-Canadian standout, as Jourdain, was forced to withdraw from his June matchup with Ricky Simon in Atlanta, marking the first time in his professional career that he’s been forced to pull out of a fight.
Thankfully, the issue wasn’t anything that kept him on the sidelines for any real stretch of time or even forced him to pause his training, which has allowed Jourdain to stack more preparation on top of the work he put in for his scuttled clash with Simon as he readies to make the walk this weekend and face off with Grant.
“All the training I did for Ricky was just money in the bank for me,” he said, reflecting on the rare opportunity to put real emphasis on skill development and sharpening his weapons. “The guillotine got better than ever!
“I’ve got so many tools in my pocket, which is fun because I know my opponents are watching tapes of me a year ago, my first fight at ’35, or previous fights, and I’m like, ‘You have no idea what’s coming to Vancouver, my friend,’” Jourdain added with a devious cackle. “I think it’s gonna be a representation of also becoming a dad. It’s the first time in my career that I’ve felt like a pro athlete because during this past year, I was always in touch with the UFC PI, and I feel stronger than ever, stronger than when I was at ’45.
“I feel like a professional, but it’s not what I say, it’s what I do, and (in Vancouver) I’ll be able to (show) all that work.”
It’s an interesting moment for both Jourdain and the bantamweight division, where champion Merab Dvalishvili continues to compete at a breakneck pace, creating an opportunity for contenders and hopefuls to stay active, stack wins, and work their way forward in the ultra-competitive 135-pound ranks.
Though he’s just one fight into his journey in the division, Jourdain’s debut was a statement effort, as he became the first person to submit steely veteran Victor Henry last November in Edmonton. While he was always competitive during his time at featherweight, it was the first time that Jourdain wasn’t undersized and wasn’t stuck battling with someone carrying significantly more power.
And he plans on showing the significance of those experiences when he steps in with Grant on Saturday night.
“It’s night and day,” Jourdain said of the differences between competing at featherweight and bantamweight. “I’m having very good sparring partners coming in left and right, and I’m getting quite better. Sharing all those rounds with Louis —we always have known he’s UFC caliber, but now it’s shown, he has the contract, so I’m just getting stronger, and I’m very happy to face Davey Grant.
“He’s a crafty veteran, very good guy, trains with very good people at Syndicate MMA, but I feel like those 35ers never fought the guys that I fought. There is a huge gap between ’45 and ’35 when you (look at) guys like Jean Silva that rehydrate to 180 or something like that, or when you fight (Sean Woodson), Shane Burgos.
“I’m fighting a guy that is considered tall (for the division), but I met him in Vegas and he didn’t have the presence of a big, bad man that I’ve faced,” he added regarding Grant. “He gave me the same impression as Ricardo Ramos did —he’s happy to be there, he’s a father, and he’s enjoying the road. He gave me the aura of a guy that wants to have fun, but I’m not here to have fun.
“I’m here to completely destroy him.”
There is a different sharpness to Jourdain these days —a greater focus, a more serious demeanor than people who know him largely from his social media presence. Part of it comes from becoming a father earlier this year, but it’s also tethered to his changing divisions and feeling on the precipice of doing something special in his new surroundings.
It showed when the subject of fighting in Canada came up, as the opportunity to compete on home turf doesn’t come around that often for fighters from the Great White North, and yet Jourdain isn’t viewing his trip to Vancouver through the lens of a Canadian.
“You’re more like a pirate: you take your ship, you go there, destroy, take the money, and leave,” he said of getting a second straight opportunity to compete in his home country. “I’ve become more self-centered — of course, I’m still funny with the media, but people are starting to understand it was a show; I’m having fun with social media, but now I’m trying to make the most money I can so I can go back home and spend the most quality time I can with the family.”
And he plans on combining all these different elements into a statement effort when he steps in with Grant this weekend at Rogers Arena.
“He’s very tough, but he was tough against ‘35ers,” Jourdain said of his opponent. “I’m a former ‘45er and I can say I’ve faced bigger, stronger guys; harder hitters like DooHo Choi, Jean Silva of course. I’ve fought very big men, very strong men, and I don’t think he’s faced the likes of me.
“I’ve been forged in a fire that is different from them,” he added. “I have a very strong arsenal that is properly built for this week.”
