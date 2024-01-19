Charles Jourdain: Fighting For More Than Himself

“[People] call it the ‘lucky year,’” Jourdain said of his 2023 campaign. “I was born on the 27th and I was 27 years old. I think you create luck from proper assessment towards yourself and the harder you are on yourself. That luck didn’t come from a number, it came from the number of hours I put in the gym, and 28, I’m going to be lucky again this year.”

While traveling to exotic places and exploring the world is one of Jourdain’s favorite parts of being a professional mixed martial artist, only having to take a near six-hour drive from his gym in Quebec, Canada, to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto has its advantages.

Earlier this week, a hungry Jourdain, both literally and figuratively, began the final preparations for his upcoming clash with Sean Woodson at UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis.

“You’re very hungry because of the lack of nutrients you’ve been absorbing through not eating food,” Jourdain told UFC.com during fight week. “We’re going to get to a point where I can’t wait to drink, and then I’m going to get to a point where I can’t wait to punch someone in the face.”