Charles Johnson Wants To Be Meaner

Just like winning, losing is also memorable. Johnson sat on the loss, reflected on it, and got right back to work in preparation for his fight against flyweight Zhalgas Zhumagulov. It’ll be his first time fighting in the UFC APEX and it’s something he is looking forward to.

“I'm excited for this opportunity,” Johnson told UFC.com. “I'm very excited about coming in, fighting in the APEX. A lot of people don't like fighting here, but I think I'm going to thrive here and just really set the tone for next year.”

The biggest change that Johnson hopes to implement in his fight against Zhumagulov this weekend is his mentality. Outside of the cage, Johnson describes himself as a humble, nice, and respectful guy, but that’s not how he wants to be inside the Octagon.

He wants to go in there and remember who he is.

“I got to remember to get in there, turn that killer instinct on, be a little bit meaner, a lot meaner. Don't be so nice,” Johnson said. “Go in there and make that paycheck because you got dreams, aspirations bigger than this fight.”