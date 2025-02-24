Charles Johnson Still Has A Chip On His Shoulder

“My back is against the wall. I have all the risk again,” said Johnson, who takes on Ramazan Temirov in the opener of Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX. “I’m motivated and I’m very prepared to do what I need to do.”

There were sound reasons for the 34-year-old to head into his first bout of 2024 feeling like he was backed into a corner, as after beginning the previous year with a sharp, first-round finish of Jimmy Flick, the former LFA champ dropped consecutive contests to Ode’ Osbourne, Cody Durden, and Rafael Estevam, with the last of those carrying a particularly bad sting given the Brazilian missed weight by a considerable margin.

It left the active flyweight with a 2-4 record inside the Octgaon, and potentially fighting for his place on the roster when he stepped in with Azat Maksum at the start of February.