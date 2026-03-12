Charles Johnson Is Making The Most Of His Opportunities

You won’t get a hint of bitterness from “InnerG,” though. A tinge of regret, sure, but as he heads into his second bout of 2026 against Bruno Silva, he is focused on what he can control.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

“I don't hope anymore,” Johnson told UFC.com. “(I’m) just going to stay consistent and in my prayers and whatever's going to happen to me on God's timing. And a lot of guys say things like that, but that's really where I am now. I'm thankful for my health. I'm thankful for my family. I'm thankful for being able to provide, and I'm really very excited to put things together in the cage.”

To Johnson’s credit, he has created a lot of opportunities for himself and is always ready to raise his hand and step in for a bout, as he did when Asu Almabayev pulled out of his scheduled bout with Moreno. The bout was too close to his knockout defeat to Alex Perez at UFC 324 (the first stoppage loss of his career), so Kavanagh, whose most recent fight was the knockout loss to Johnson, was plucked from a matchup with Silva, which allowed Johnson to sign the dotted line for March 14.