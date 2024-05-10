Charles Johnson Is Ready To Shine

The 33-year-old knew he was good enough to get the job done. He just needed to put things together and fight his fight, and he did just that to the tune of a unanimous decision victory. Johnson, who earned the LFA flyweight title before reaching the UFC, admitted he became accustomed to five-round fights and found himself behind the pace with not enough time to work in a few of his trips to the Octagon.

He feels like he has that all figured out right in time to put on the best performance of his career thus far opposite Jake Hadley, who comes into the fight having lost a decision to Cody Durden in August 2023. The 27-year-old Hadley came into the promotion with an unblemished 7-0 record but hasn’t found that same consistency in the UFC so far. Even so, Johnson acknowledges his opponent as “talented” with good people in his corner. Beyond that, though, “InnerG” is staying mindful and centered.

“I don't really give a f*** about Jake Hadley,” Johnson said. “I'm just focused on me, and I'm really focused on my performance and not too much about him at all.”

Johnson knows enough about Hadley, however, to assume he is going to fight in the style he prefers, which is upright. After doing battles with his fair share of wrestling-based opponents, Johnson is eager to do what he did last time out: push the pace, stay in his opponent’s face and, eventually, melt his foe under his pressure.