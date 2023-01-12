Charles Johnson Feels Like He Belongs

Being able to join the winner’s circle in the UFC was something that Johnson was aiming for. Yet even though he left with a win, he still spent time reflecting on the fight and looking for areas to improve in.

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Card Updates | Rise Of Nassourdine Imavov | Fight By Fight Preview | On The Rise

“I said for a very long time that when I finally got that first win, then I feel like I'm a part of this organization,” Johnson said. “I could say I'm in the UFC, so now it's just building off of that. A lot of times it's hard to find things to grow when you take wins. When you have good wins, people find it hard to find places for themselves to get better and work on things.

“I believe my last fight, I walked away with some things to work on and critique and build into this fight, and I'm looking forward to doing that.”

Following his fight against Zhumagulov, the flyweight stayed in Las Vegas for a little bit to work on his recovery at the UFC Performance Institute. He went home to continue camp, and then came back to Vegas for UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Anaklaev, when he put in more work at the PI.