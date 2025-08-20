Charles Johnson | Chasing Something Bigger

“I think I’m past that point in my career,” began Johnson, who faces off with undefeated Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) graduate Lone’er Kavanagh on the preliminary card portion of this weekend’s event at Shanghai Indoor Stadium, when asked if he takes pride in frequently being tabbed to face emerging talents like Kavanagh. “They could be testing these guys with other guys that are in a similar position. I’ve already proven that I can beat these guys and I’ve earned my place in the rankings.”

After getting off to an uneven start to his UFC tenure, the 34-year-old Johnson used his 2024 campaign to establish himself as one of the top experienced hands in the 125-pound weight class. He earned consecutive decision wins over Azat Maksum and Jake Hadley to open the year, then rallied to earn a third-round knockout victory over Joshua Van in July before closing out a 4-0 run with another triumph on the cards against Sumudaerji in October.

The run of success elevated him into the rankings, but the combination of a setback against Ramazan Temirov earlier this year and the ascent of others in the division knocked him backwards and out of the Top 15 momentarily.