Charles Johnson | Big Fight ‘InnerG’

“My matchmaker moves fast, so it's literally like the night of the fight or the next morning, I have an opponent,” he said.“He loves to move fast. He has an idea what he wants to do with this great weight class that he's constructed, and there's a lot of parity starting to happen within the weight class, especially for myself.

“So, when he offered it to me, it was my first opportunity at the top 10, but also my way to right my wrong of losing to Alex immediately in my mind. That’s not how he posed it, but that's what was offered, and I wanted Brandon Royval for International Fight Week. I thought that would have been a great fight for the fans, but this is a fight that was sent my way.”

Dana White Talks New Rankings, UFC Freedom 250 & More

The challenge ahead of him is a different one from many of the others he’s faced in his UFC career to date. In a division packed with fighters who tend to lean towards the striking arts, he’ll have to take on one of the UFC’s best grapplers at 125 pounds. On top of that, it’s the highest-ranked opponent of his career, with Almabayev ranked seventh in the newly released Meta UFC Rankings.

“It’s a top 10 fight, I think he’s lost like one time in the Octagon in the UFC, and the archetype that I've had trouble with. I have to prove myself,” he admitted. “I respect the Kazakh people so much. I fought two of those guys already. They're generally well-rounded, but where he excels is definitely grappling. But I believe that he's strong (and) he has effective striking for his style.