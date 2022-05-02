Charles Oliveira Lets His Fighting Do The Talking

But Oliveira has won 10 straight, earning finishes in nine of those outings, and the last time anyone could possibly question him was nearly six years ago when he faced Anthony Pettis in Vancouver, before he’d returned to the lightweight division, split his first two fights back in the 155-pound ranks, and embarked on the incredible run that has carried him to the top of one of the deepest, most competitive divisions in the sport.

What’s more is that there are more recent examples that disprove the long-held and persistent idea about Oliveira and adversity.

“I have been fighting for a long time,” said the lightweight champion, who is one 10 fighters with 20 or more victories inside the Octagon and will become the ninth fighter to make 30 appearances inside the UFC cage when he crosses the threshold on Saturday night at Phoenix’s Footprint Center. “Fighting is dealing with adversity, and my experience in it really helps me in every situation.”

He showed that in his title-winning bout against Michael Chandler just under a year ago at UFC 262.

Less than a minute into the fight, Chandler touched Oliveira’s chin with a left hand that prompted the Brazilian to look for a takedown. On the entry, he left his neck exposed and got caught in a guillotine choke in the center of the cage. While he eventually extricated himself from the position and took Chandler’s back, the compact contender defended well, swam through into top position, and returned to his feet.

Bleeding from a cut on his right eyebrow, Oliveira eventually stood up, but was promptly greeted by another left hand, followed by a right to the temple that clearly dazed him, and then another that left him desperately looking for shelter and a way to escape the torrent of blows raining down on him.

Chandler spent the majority of the second half of the round landing good shots on Oliveira and generally bullying him.

Yet nineteen seconds into the second round, the fight was stopped, and Oliveira erupted in celebration.

The guy with the questions about his ability to navigate adversity marched out of the corner to start the second round, floored Chandler with a left hook as they stood in the center looking to trade shots, and ended things seconds later with a series of unanswered left hooks.