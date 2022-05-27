Charles Oliveira: The King Without A Crown

Perhaps what adds even more weight to Oliveira’s victories is the fact that his opponents have appeared one or two more clean strikes away from halting the Brazilian. Chandler earned a 10-8 first round before Oliveira steamrolled him in the second to win the belt. Poirier landed some of his best shots early, only to succumb to Oliveira’s grappling supremacy. The same went for Gaethje. Oliveira’s apparent vulnerabilty – whether that’s founded from his past losses or otherwise – creates an emotional tension that makes his victories all the sweeter, and his ability to make these dramatic comebacks on a regular basis of late is a point of pride.

“That's the spirit in our team: to move forward and constantly look for the win,” he said. “This is a contact sport, so you get hit, but then you get up. It's not about how much damage you can inflict or take, but how much you want it. How much you need that victory, you know? That's the focus.”

After Oliveira secured his spot as the No. 1 contender at UFC 274 in Phoenix, Arizona, he traveled to Las Vegas to support his Chute Boxe Diego Lima teammates in their fights, including a victorious Allan Nascimento.

“I think our team is gaining great momentum,” Oliveira said. “I win, the team gets happy and keeps winning and so on. Our team is happy. We've been growing and evolving every day.”