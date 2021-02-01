Charles Bennett Is As Real As They Come

Despite never winning a title in any promotion throughout his career, Bennett is one of the most notable names in MMA. His presence in the minds of fans worldwide who weren’t even born when he made his professional debut and never once saw him in a major U.S. promotion acts as proof.

With a highlight reel of follies to choose from, Bennett was never the guy to take your eyes off of when he stepped into the ring or cage and he knew it. Everything from his walkouts, to jumping over the ropes and sprinting up the ramp after a finish, to spinning opponents and slamming them into the cage, nobody has even attempted to enter the waters “Felony” swam in every time his name was called.

“They don’t have to tell me to do anything wild,” Bennett explained. “They got to tell those other guys to be wild. I’m a natural.”