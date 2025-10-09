The Changes Are Paying Off For Ricardo Ramos

That’s what Ricardo Ramos will experience on Saturday night when he returns home to make the walk for his bout against Türkiye’s Kaan Ofli at UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot in Rio de Janeiro.

It’s an opportunity that doesn’t come around too often – this will be the 15th fight of the Ramos’s UFC career and only the third time he’s fought on home soil, with the last occasion coming six years ago in São Paulo.

That fight marked the start of a new chapter for Ramos, who moved back up to featherweight, scored a first-round submission win over Eduardo Garagorri, and banked a Performance of the Night bonus in the process.