Michael Chandler Ready To Answer Any Questions

“My ability to close the distance has actually always been a strength of mine,” he said. “I go from outside the distance to inside, up in your face without you ever seeing me set my feet and being in that distance where you can hit me, so expect that. Be outside, and then be really, really inside similar to how Mike Tyson knocked out a lot of people because he was always shorter than everybody.”

His reference to Tyson is matched in his “Iron” moniker, and he’s shown the knack for finishing as well, ending 16 of his 21 professional wins before the judges got involved.

While he’s not exactly focused on showing the world his entire game in Abu Dhabi, he is aware of the fact that you only get one first impression. He carries the confidence of an athlete who has achieved high levels of success although he has made a point of his awareness to the fact that he is now going to face his stiffest competition to date.

“I think I can go out there and impose my will on any one of these lightweights,” Chandler said. “It’s just gotta be the right timing, the right zigs when you gotta zig or zag when you gotta zag, putting the game plan together, go out there, be explosive, put him on his back foot. Hooker poses a lot of threats, a lot of hurdles to get over, and that scares me a little bit, so that, in turn, excites me. Usually, when I’m excited and a little bit scared, it brings out a different person in me, and I’m not trying to prove anybody wrong. I’m just trying to prove everybody right, all those that do support me.”