Chance Rencountre Is Doing This For Future Generations

But as he prepares to make his fourth trip into the Octagon, the 32-year-old is finally ready to open up about frustrations he carries with him every time he makes that walk as well.

“What really matters to me the most are the people that reach out and respond to me,” began Rencountre, who hails from Pawhuska, Oklahoma and is the first member of the Osage tribe and one of few Native American athletes to compete in the UFC. “I have (all kinds of different) nations reaching out and they’re proud. They’re reaching out because they’re proud to see a Native American in there.

“It’s cool when people recognize me or when I go back to my hometown and see all these kids’ eyes light up because ‘You’re a UFC fighter,’ but it’s like, ‘I’m still Chance who grew up on a reservation,’” continued the emerging welterweight, who has earned back-to-back wins heading into his third appearance of 2019. “In their eyes, I’m something and for them to acknowledge me and come to my wrestling camps and that I can give back in those ways is cool.”