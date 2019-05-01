Championship Life Is Better Than Anticipated For Dustin Poirier

When Bruce Buffer read the scorecards in Poirier’s favor and Dana White put the strap around his waist, it was the culmination of a long, roundabout journey to the title. One that took several years and an almost-record-breaking amount of fights to reach. Along the way, he earned plenty of respect across the roster and especially from his teammates at American Top Team.

"I'm so pumped, I'm so happy for Dustin Poirier," former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk said. "There are so many great, talented and hardworking athletes at ATT headquarters down here in Florida, but definitely Dustin is - not one of the most - he is the most hardest working fighter in the gym, so he deserves it all the way, and I cannot wait to see him fighting against Khabib Nurmagomedov."

The “interim” in front of his title as lightweight champion hasn’t dimmed the shine off the belt for Poirier, nor has the looming unification bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov. In the meantime, Poirier is enjoying being back home for the first time in a few months and relaxing, if only for a short while.