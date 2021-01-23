Champion Check-In: Stipe Miocic Sets The Standard

“It was weird because we have a lot of protocols since COVID hit and so many things we have to do,” Miocic said of life outside the Octagon. “We have to make sure we're good when we walk into the fire station, if we feel somewhat sick, we don't go in, and when we're on calls we have to wear masks and goggles and gowns. But the calls actually went down a little bit just because I think everyone's more nervous about getting it. People didn't call unless they really had to go to the hospital. So it was a little weird in the beginning just because no one knew what was happening. It was new. But then we were starting to figure out more about it and people were being more safe about it. The calls are picking up, but people are still being cautious.”

Add in his roles as husband and father, and it’s safe to say Miocic wasn’t binge watching too much in 2020. But that’s how it’s always been for a man who has embraced being an ambassador for his family, the city of Cleveland, and his sport. In other words, Miocic has shown the world, especially younger fighters and kids who look up to him, how this should be done.

“Not just the fighters, but for kids in general,” he said. “MMA's becoming such a big sport, it's the fastest growing sport in the world, and people love it and get so involved with it that being a good role model for kids coming up shows them the right way. Just be you and not a diva and you'll be fine. (Laughs) I'm not perfect, we're all human, but I do the best that I can. Plus, I have an amazing wife that helps me, too. But you've got to be on point with stuff.”

With so much on his plate and the idea that after settling the score with DC he could walk off into the sunset as the greatest heavyweight in UFC history, there was talk that the Cormier fight might be his last. Miocic heard that talk, but he’s not done yet.

