Champion Check-In: Israel Adesanya Made It Look Easy

He told us it was going to be easy, and when they finally met at UFC 253 in September, Adesanya backed up his words.

He chopped at Costa’s lead leg throughout the first round and had the challenger biting on every feint, avoiding any real damage as he made his reads, gauging his adversary’s speed, strength, reaction time, and movement.

It was more of the same to start the second, as the continued low kicks turned the Brazilian’s lead leg into ground chuck. As the kicks kept crashing home, Costa’s reactions to each subtle feint, each flinch of the shoulders or slight twist of the hips got bigger, creating increased opportunities for Adesanya to mix things up and do more damage.

A high kick at the midway point of the round crashed into the right side of the challenger’s head, opening a cut above his eye, sending blood dripping onto his chest. Though Costa tried to play it off, he was clearly affected by the blow, but rather that chase an opportunity to finish that wasn’t necessarily there, Adesanya remained patient, stuck to the game plan, and followed it up with another thudding kick to the outside of Costa’s battered left leg.

The challenger began pressing forward a little more, connecting with a kick to the body, which Adesanya absorbed, countering with a multi-punch combo, most of which landed on Costa’s arms. Seconds later, as the Brazilian reached out with a lazy jab, Adesanya landed a right hand to the temple and a left hand to the chin, sending Costa to the canvas.

Seven seconds later, the fight was over.