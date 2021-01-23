Champion Check-In: Alexander Volkanovski's Chase For Greatness

“I don't think it will ever get to my head and I don't think it's ever gonna be enough for me,” Volkanovski said. “I always say that there's no end goal for me. Me being the champion was never an end goal. It was a goal of mine, but not my end goal. I have so many goals I want, even in this sport, even as champion, and then the goals are gonna keep going after that. So I'm never gonna lose motivation. My next goal is I wanna be the G.O.A.T. of the featherweight division and I believe I still need a couple defenses. I think in 2021 I get to do that, and our division is stacked, so you get a couple defenses in the division we have right now, people are really gonna take notice and really gonna recognize and that would solidify me as the G.O.A.T. Then I want to be pound-for-pound number one in the world and we keep going. Then you talk double-champ status and all that type of stuff and the goals are gonna keep going. That's why, right now, my focus is my division. Do I think I will ever move up? Yeah, I do think that. But again, right now I've got a goal and that's to be the featherweight G.O.A.T. and get some defenses in my division and then we'll go on from there. The sky's the limit and I'm just gonna keep pushing those goals higher and higher.”

Volkanovski will certainly add to his case in 2021 should he successfully defend his crown against Brian Ortega, who earned his crack at the crown in October with an impressive decision victory over “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung.

“That's the fight,” said Volkanovski. “Him and the Zombie were fighting for that number one contender's spot and he looked good. Obviously, he had that fight with Max, but before that he was absolutely killing people. He had the one loss in a title fight and then bounced back and dominated and put himself right there at number one again. So you gotta give credit to Ortega to be able to do that, to step up his game, to evolve as a fighter, which I believe he needed to do. It's exciting. Ortega 2.0 they're saying, and that he's the man that's gonna be able to beat me. I hear people say that and I love it. I love it when people doubt me because I love proving them wrong, especially the haters. The haters are gonna say what they want, but at the end of the day, winning is what everyone will remember, and I'm just gonna keep doing that.”

A 19-fight winning streak since his lone pro loss in 2013 doesn’t lie. Yet don’t expect the pride of Windang – population 2,656 – to make too much noise about that, or anything for that matter. He wants to let his work speak for itself.