Challenges Drive Joaquim Silva To Be His Best

That’s why Silva didn’t blink when his manager informed him that he had the opportunity to step into a high-profile bout with ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan.

“I check my phone and I see my message from my manager, and I look at the message and go ‘Oh my gosh! No way,’” Silva said. “I love this fight. I love this matchup. He’s a tough guy and puts my career at a different level in the UFC. I’m excited.”

Tsarukyan was originally slated to fight Renato Moicano in a UFC Fight Night main event bout, but Moicano was forced to withdraw from the fight. That’s when the UFC asked Silva to step up to the plate.

Silva is aware that many people see Tsarukyan as one of the top rising contenders in the lightweight division. That makes his UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier co-main event an opportunity that’s almost too good to be true.

“Arman is a tough guy. He’s No. 8,” Silva said. “He’s a dangerous guy with a good background in wrestling and in jiu jitsu. Good striking and he’s a young guy. He’s a tough fight, it’s a big challenge, and a big opportunity.”