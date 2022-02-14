Chad Anheliger Is Finally Where He Belongs

As he slowly rebuilt his record following a 2-5 start to his career, the Canadian bantamweight watched as competitors he was chasing continued to move forward, landing greater opportunities while showing no interest in signing to face him. Sitting at home last April watching the fights, he saw the cast announcement for Season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, recognized a familiar name, and couldn’t contain his frustrations any longer.

“It was never about tearing anybody else down,” Anheliger said of his Instagram post that featured the TUF 29 bantamweight cast announcement side-by-side with him landing a flying knee on Brady Hiestand, who had been announced as one of the competitors in the 135-pound weight class. Part of the caption read, “When getting knocked out by me gets you a UFC shot / I guess I won’t have 30 fighters turn me down? Right?”

Watch Anheliger In Action On ESPN+

“You get frustrated when — I had been saying that for the last two years as guys — and not just Brady, but that was a very clear example of it — get these opportunities that I didn’t think they had earned,” continued the 35-year-old, who makes his promotional debut this weekend opposite Jesse Strader. “I know COVID had a lot to do with it because travel was a big problem, but I’m getting older and I was watching my (window of opportunity) become less and less, and frustration was getting high.

“I knew how tough Brady was — that fight was tough — and I really had to bear down and get that W, and then it didn’t really mean much,” continued Anheliger with a laugh. “It was just another regional win against another guy — another green checkmark on my record — but then he goes out there and shows how good he really is, and that helped, for sure.”

Hiestand advanced to the bantamweight finale, losing a grimy back-and-forth battle with fellow Team Volkanovski member Ricky Turcios, showing a ton of promise and landing himself a place on the UFC roster.

“I wouldn’t even be surprised if that had something to do with me getting the opportunity on the Contender Series,” added Anheliger, who parlayed a split decision win over heavily favored Muin Gafurov in early September into a UFC contract of his own. “If anything, I’m at the point now where next time I see Brady, I’ll have to buy him a beer for helping me out.”