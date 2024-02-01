CFFC’s Luke Fernandez Puts Family First

Fight Coverage
Luke Fernandez has made a name for himself in the MMA world, boasting an undefeated record that displays highlight-reel knockouts and power that have demanded the attention of the UFC and fans alike. Fernandez is all-business in the cage, but leans on his family when he’s not busy putting opposing fighters down.
“Whatever I’m doing in my spare time, I’m usually with my family,” Fernandez explains. “That’s what I do in my spare time; that’s what I love to do. That’s just how I was raised, and I think that’s very important.”
Fernandez’s family, which includes a father that you can find in his corner as his striking coach, is split in their feelings about seeing him in the cage. As tight and supportive as the Fernandez crew is, some members of the family still struggle with the idea of watching him put himself in harm’s way.
“I have an aunt or two and an uncle that support me but are like, ‘I can’t watch it.’ It scares them in that sense, it makes them nervous,” Fernandez said. “They’ll still text me and tell me good luck, and then I have the opposite side of the spectrum where I have certain family members that live for it. They love combat sports; they love that I’m in it and love that I’m doing well.”
This support extends past immediate family, as Fernandez’s title victory was followed by over 100 texts from friends and family showing their support for the rising star. Coming from a small town, Lacey Township, [New Jersey], where he used to wrestle and coach, the love from former opponents and his students means the world to the 3-0 prospect.
“It was a lot,” Fernandez laughed. “It was great to feel that, having a lot of people support me. It was a little overwhelming, but cool to see and feel.”
Cage Fury has a star in Luke Fernandez, and it was very apparent when Fernandez flirted with the record for in-person ticket sales in his last bout against Peter New, with a crowd that was not shy to get loud in support.
Fernandez is eyeing a return to action in April with Cage Fury. With nothing set in stone, he is focused on his improvement rather than who he will be fighting. While age is something to think about, Fernandez knows his opportunity is coming, and he has an army behind him waiting for his break in the UFC.
