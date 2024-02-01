CFFC’s Luke Fernandez Puts Family First

“I have an aunt or two and an uncle that support me but are like, ‘I can’t watch it.’ It scares them in that sense, it makes them nervous,” Fernandez said. “They’ll still text me and tell me good luck, and then I have the opposite side of the spectrum where I have certain family members that live for it. They love combat sports; they love that I’m in it and love that I’m doing well.”

Subscribe To UFC FIGHT PASS Today!

This support extends past immediate family, as Fernandez’s title victory was followed by over 100 texts from friends and family showing their support for the rising star. Coming from a small town, Lacey Township, [New Jersey], where he used to wrestle and coach, the love from former opponents and his students means the world to the 3-0 prospect.

“It was a lot,” Fernandez laughed. “It was great to feel that, having a lot of people support me. It was a little overwhelming, but cool to see and feel.”