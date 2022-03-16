CFFC's Blake Smith Isn't Afraid To Challenge Himself | UFC Fight Pass

Smith knew when the match was made, he wasn’t expected to win. A lot of fighters would have passed on the bout out of anger or passed on it out of fear or any number of reasons, but Smith shrugged off the “intent” and the “expectations” of the bout. If you can’t step up when the competition is tough, there’s no point in calling yourself a fighter.

But Smith’s need to grasp the moment isn’t limited to the cage. His whole life he has gone through any door opened for him.

“You have to apply that sort of mentality to the real world, too,” Smith said. “I have my own paint company and if I’m scared to go out there to any contractors, I’m not going to get any jobs. If I’m scared to take this opportunity, I’m not going to go far. Fighters have to understand opportunity doesn’t come knocking all the time, so you have to be prepared for your opportunity.”