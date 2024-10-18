CFFC 137 Headliner Beau Samaniego Anxious To Put Gilbert Grappling On The Map On Road To UFC

However, Cage Fury Fighting Championships featherweight contender Beau Samaniego wants to make sure the world knows that's not the only gym making waves around the Second City.

Thirty-five miles to the south in Harvey, Illinois, Samaniego is putting in work at Gilbert Grappling under the watchful eye of co-founder Dan Gilbert and the rest of the G2 Training Center.

"It's a really low-key gym," Samaniego explained. "Actually, we had a new guy come in the other day, and he was like, 'I can't even find this place. You go to the website, and it's not that. I called the number, and it's not the real number, so I'm thinking, is this even the real place to come?' So that's one thing we're going to work on. We're going to work on the social media aspect and stuff, but yeah, I feel like we've been doing the heavy lifting lately. We're fighting all the guys that nobody wants to fight.