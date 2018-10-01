Cerrone Makes History, Barber Dominates

The last time each of these women fought, UFC gold was on the line.

For Colorado Springs’ Pennington, it was this past spring in Rio de Janeiro, when she unsuccessfully challenged Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title in a one-sided contest..

Holland’s de Randamie last competed at UFC 208 in February 2017, where she scored a unanimous decision win over Holly Holm in a controversial bout that saw her crowned the first UFC women’s featherweight champion. But injuries and a lack of interest in facing Cris Cyborg put “The Iron Lady” on the sidelines, resulting in her being stripped of the belt and returning to the bantamweight ranks for this crucial clash with Pennington on her home turf.

The opening five minutes was dominated by clinch fighting, with de Randamie attacking with knees and Pennington working to control space and force the former featherweight champion to carry her weight. When they were in space, the Dutch veteran dominated, connecting with a handful of power shots that forced “Rocky” to rush in, looking for takedowns.

In the second, de Randamie worked to maintain distance, cracking Pennington with long one-twos that caused her nose to start leaking before the hometown favorite closed the distance and turned the second half of the frame into a grind along the fence, landing some quality short shots inside late in the round.

As the third got underway, de Randamie got back to working in space, connecting with a collection of clean, straight shots and punishing leg kicks. But once again, Pennington responded by closing the distance and looking for the takedown, settling for control position out front against the cage.

Following a brief pause for an inadvertent low blow, Pennington rushed back into the clinch, pushing de Randamie into the fence, absorbing some knees to the body before “The Iron Lady” broke free and tried to unload right before the horn.

With the full 15 minutes off the clock, the results came down to what the judges valued more — de Randamie’s work in space or Pennington’s control and positioning along the fence.

When the nines and tens were tallied, they fell in favor of de Randamie, who pushed her winning streak to four with the victory.