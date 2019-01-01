Cerrone Decides It's Time For The Belt

If the phone rang and he wasn’t already otherwise engaged, Cerrone was down to scrap and the circumstances surrounding the bout or the ramifications of the bout’s outcome were of no concern to the all-action fighter.

For instance, take the start of Cerrone’s 2015 campaign.

Entering the year on a five-fight winning streak that included finishes over Edson Barboza and Jim Miller and a unanimous decision victory over Eddie Alvarez in his promotional debut, “Cowboy” made the September to January turnaround to square off with Myles Jury, then an unbeaten rising star in the lightweight division.

Two days after handing Jury his first loss and pushing his winning streak to six, Cerrone agreed to replace Alvarez in a co-main event assignment against former WEC and UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson 10 days later in Boston. It didn’t matter that he’d just earned a victory, was already on the short list of potential title contenders or that Henderson had beaten him once before.

The phone rang, he didn’t have anything else lined up, and so he accepted. After beating Henderson, he was paired off with undefeated standout Khabib Nurmagomedov in what many viewed as a title eliminator on the undercard of UFC 187. When Nurmagomedov was sidelined with an injury, Cerrone didn’t give any thought to not fighting, quickly accepting a bout against Canadian John Makdessi, whom he went out and dominated to extend his winning streak to eight.