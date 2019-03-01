Cejudo vs Moraes For The Bantamweight Strap

In the main event, UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo will attempt to follow up his stunning knockout of TJ Dillashaw with another spectacular finish when he battles Brazilian finisher Marlon Moraes in a clash for the vacant UFC bantamweight crown.

Plus, in a previously announced five-round bout for the flyweight championship of the world, Valentina Shevchenko will make the first defense of her crown against Ohio's Jessica "Evil" Eye.

Tickets for UFC 238, which airs live on pay-per-view, go on sale on April 5.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.