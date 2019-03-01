Cejudo vs Moraes For The Bantamweight Strap

The Bantamweight Title Fight Will Be The Main Event For UFC 238 On June 8
By Thomas Gerbasi
• Mar. 27, 2019
A championship doubleheader will headline the UFC's return to the Windy City on June 8, making Chicago's United Center the place to be for mixed martial arts fans.
In the main event, UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo will attempt to follow up his stunning knockout of TJ Dillashaw with another spectacular finish when he battles Brazilian finisher Marlon Moraes in a clash for the vacant UFC bantamweight crown.
Plus, in a previously announced five-round bout for the flyweight championship of the world, Valentina Shevchenko will make the first defense of her crown against Ohio's Jessica "Evil" Eye.
Tickets for UFC 238, which airs live on pay-per-view, go on sale on April 5.
