Cejudo vs Aldo Set For UFC 250 In Brazil

The UFC’s first featherweight champion, Aldo now wants to make history at 135 pounds by taking the title from the grasp of Cejudo, who is coming off knockout victories over TJ Dillashaw and Marlon Moraes.



Plus, two-division champion Amanda Nunes defends her UFC women's featherweight crown against Felicia Spencer, and one of mixed martial arts’ greatest fight series will see its final chapter when Mauricio “Shogun” Rua meets Antonio Rogerio “Little Nog” Nogueira for the third time.



Also made official for the UFC 250 event, which airs live on pay-per-view are the following bouts:



Aleksei Oleinik vs Fabricio Werdum

Blagoy Ivanov vs Augusto Sakai

Ketlen Vieira vs Marion Reneau

Bethe Correia vs Pannie Kianzad

Carlos Felipe vs Serghei Spivac



Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements