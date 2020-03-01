Cejudo vs Aldo Set For UFC 250 In Brazil

Henry Cejudo attempts to defend his bantamweight belt against Jose Aldo at UFC 250 in Sao Paulo, Brazil
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi
• Mar. 8, 2020
After winning an Olympic gold medal and two UFC championships, Henry Cejudo will travel to Sao Paulo on May 9 to face Brazilian icon Jose Aldo in the main event of UFC 250 at Ginasio do Ibirapuera.
The UFC’s first featherweight champion, Aldo now wants to make history at 135 pounds by taking the title from the grasp of Cejudo, who is coming off knockout victories over TJ Dillashaw and Marlon Moraes.
Plus, two-division champion Amanda Nunes defends her UFC women's featherweight crown against Felicia Spencer, and one of mixed martial arts’ greatest fight series will see its final chapter when Mauricio “Shogun” Rua meets Antonio Rogerio “Little Nog” Nogueira for the third time.
Also made official for the UFC 250 event, which airs live on pay-per-view are the following bouts:
Aleksei Oleinik vs Fabricio Werdum
Blagoy Ivanov vs Augusto Sakai
Ketlen Vieira vs Marion Reneau
Bethe Correia vs Pannie Kianzad
Carlos Felipe vs Serghei Spivac
