Catching Up With Frank the Crank

Case in point, UFC lightweight Frank Camacho. Now I have interviewed “Frank the Crank” several times since his Octagon debut in 2017, and we’ve covered a wide array of topics. But it wasn’t until researching him for our chat last week that I came across a YouTube interview he did with Las Vegas’ The Schmo before his 2019 win over Nick Hein.

In it, they discussed a tidbit I had glossed over in the past, but that I had to address in full in our conversation.

Hey, Frank, is it true that you fought your uncle?

Camacho laughs, more than willing to tell the story of his second pro fight on February 11, 2006 in the Trench Warz (Yes, with a Z, not an S) promotion in his hometown of Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands.

“If you look at my record, my second fight I beat a guy named Mike Camacho,” he said. “That's my uncle.”