Catching Up With Dana White

“Back when we bought it, we were hoping just to be covered by ESPN, let alone be on ESPN,” says White. “We believed that this could be a global sport, that this could work everywhere. Pretty much everything the Fertitta brothers and I believed 20 years ago has come true.”

And then some. Fast-forward two decades, and that investment has given way to an international sports juggernaut that continues to expand and evolve at a breakneck pace.

On the occasion of not only the end of year, but the end of a decade, we sat down the UFC President to reflect on the triumphs of the past, and his vision for the future.