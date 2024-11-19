Catch Up On Road To UFC

The athletes will compete in eight-person brackets with the second and third rounds taking place in locations and venues to be announced and the final rounds featuring on a UFC Fight Night.

Before the Road to UFC finale in Macau, take a look at the alumni who’ve already made their way to the Octagon as official UFC fighters.

Rongzhu

China’s Rongzhu went into Road to UFC Season 2 with redemption on his mind. The 24-year-old lightweight had a trio of UFC bouts in 2021 and 2022, but he went 1-2 and missed weight twice. As he made his way through the tournament, Rongzhu admitted he didn’t handle the opportunity the best and promised to do better should he make it back. Rongzhu made his UFC debut earlier this year, but it didn't go the way he had hoped, losing to Chris Padilla.

Zhang Mingyang

The imposing 25-year-old “Mountain Tiger” dealt with some difficulty going from his non-tournament knockout win over Tuco Tokkos in June 2022 to his UFC debut. After more than a year away, which included two cancelled bouts, he finally made his UFC debut at UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria. Against Brendson Ribeiro, Zhang connected with a furious right hand to earn the first-round stoppage in emphatic and impressive fashion.

Zhang is set to face Ozzy Diaz at UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo in Macau.