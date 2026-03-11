CASSIA MOURA AIMING TO MAKE THE MOST OF CHAMPIONSHIP OPPORTUNITY | UFC BJJ

“I know it’s really important for myself, but it’s special for the other girls (too) to show that if I can do it, they can do it as well,” she said of competing for the title and doing so against such an established star as Davies, a multiple-time world champion in both the gi and no-gi competition widely considered to be amongst the best in the sport at the moment. “It’s really important for me, but of course, the other girls are gonna be happy to watch it and think the next one can be them.”

If there is an advantage for Moura heading into Thursday’s penultimate pairing in Las Vegas, it’s that she has already spent time competing in the UFC BJJ Bowl, having earned decision wins over Talita Alencar and Alex Enriquez at UFC BJJ 1 and UFC BJJ 3, respectively; Thursday will be Davies’ first UFC BJJ appearance.

“I already competed in The Bowl, so I already know what to expect,” Moura said of the unique competition area, with its sloped walls that funnel the action into the center and limit the number of resets that take place during the course of a match. “I like The Bowl a lot because it’s five minutes straight without stopping. You fight for five minutes straight, looking for all types of submissions.