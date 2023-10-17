Cassar Ready To Shatter Fury Viewership Records

“I think I have the fan base, I have the support of the wrestling community, and just my family alone,” Cassar laughed. “We got it.”

Cassar’s only concern is that his popularity may pack the stands instead of the computer chairs. If you think the Cassar Crew doesn’t travel well, you’re sorely mistaken. If there are less than 100 people across the country for his fight he’ll be disappointed by the outcome but it’ll be that many more people helping him break the record.

Whether it’s in person or online, knowing that mass amounts of eyes will be on his fight brings no added pressure; it excites him even more than finally ending an almost year-long layoff.

“I’m definitely expecting a lot of eyes on it, and that’s when I get the most excited about it,” Cassar explained.

After spending his entire collegiate career wrestling for a team that prides themselves on being the cream of the crop and the best viewing experience money can buy, it may be expected that Cassar would roll his eyes at being on a free card, but with his lack of Houston roots and love for the spotlight you won’t hear a complaint out of him!

“I didn’t know it was going to be free on Facebook and YouTube,” Cassar said. “It’s cool. I think that even makes it more accessible to everyone.”

Catch the return of Anthony Cassar for FREE on the FIGHT PASS Facebook and YouTube channels Sunday, October 22 at Fury Challenger Series 8!