Cassar Ready To Shatter Fury Viewership Records

From getting all of the Rec Hall jumping to stealing the show in front of the Pittsburgh crowd at the 2019 National Championships, Anthony Cassar has never been a stranger to a packed arena. Could the National Champion turned fighter break Fury FC viewership records in his second professional bout?
Coming into his second DWCS bout, Middleweight rising star Bo Nickal was poised to shatter DWCS viewership records on the back of a strong performance in his sophomore bout as well as his superstar status in collegiate wrestling. Gianni the Greek and the wise guys would put money on the card topping all previous cards but numbers aren’t accessible enough to compare.
In only his second professional MMA fight, Nickal’s teammate Anthony Cassar is looking to have a similar impact with a much more visible payoff. Anything less than the highest viewed Fury FC card would be a failure for the New Jersey native. It’s been far too long since his last fight. The Penn State faithful are excited to see yet another Nittany Lion make waves, the anti-wrestling segment of the population may tune in to call him “all hype” and toothpick companies worldwide may tune in to scout the next athlete to sponsor, all Cassar knows is that there may be a few extra eyeballs tuning in October 22.
“I think I have the fan base, I have the support of the wrestling community, and just my family alone,” Cassar laughed. “We got it.”
Cassar’s only concern is that his popularity may pack the stands instead of the computer chairs. If you think the Cassar Crew doesn’t travel well, you’re sorely mistaken. If there are less than 100 people across the country for his fight he’ll be disappointed by the outcome but it’ll be that many more people helping him break the record.
Whether it’s in person or online, knowing that mass amounts of eyes will be on his fight brings no added pressure; it excites him even more than finally ending an almost year-long layoff.
“I’m definitely expecting a lot of eyes on it, and that’s when I get the most excited about it,” Cassar explained.
After spending his entire collegiate career wrestling for a team that prides themselves on being the cream of the crop and the best viewing experience money can buy, it may be expected that Cassar would roll his eyes at being on a free card, but with his lack of Houston roots and love for the spotlight you won’t hear a complaint out of him!
“I didn’t know it was going to be free on Facebook and YouTube,” Cassar said. “It’s cool. I think that even makes it more accessible to everyone.”
Catch the return of Anthony Cassar for FREE on the FIGHT PASS Facebook and YouTube channels Sunday, October 22 at Fury Challenger Series 8!
