Casey Swiderski’s Failed Escape

“I had a diesel and I had a bed stack in it, louder than s***,” Swiderski explained. “I parked halfway up the driveway, we’ve got this long driveway way out in the sticks, and I was going to hang out with my buddies that night and I’ll never forget this; my dad was watching the Tyson Fury fight with Wilder and it ended up, like, midnight and I was like, ‘he’s got to be in bed.’ So there I go. I get a call from my dad, we’re going to go duck hunting in the morning, me and my buddies are down the road, and I missed the call. I hit the road and I’m like, ‘oh shoot. Well, whatever.’ I tried to call him back and he didn’t answer. I see two LED lights coming out of the driveway screaming at me. I’m like, ‘Ah! Here we go.’ So he comes in front of me, brake checks me, I lock them up, hit a 180 in the road and there he was. Freakin’ running at me in his underwear in the street.”

Swiderski would go on to call the ordeal “an experience” before explaining to UFC.com the rationale behind attempting an escape in a vehicle self-described as “louder than s***.”