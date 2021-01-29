Casey O’Neill Thrives In Uncomfortable Situations

“I was like, ‘S***, do I do it?’” O’Neill told UFC.com. “I have already, twice now in my life before moving (to Las Vegas), I had uprooted from my whole family and everything that I knew and moved countries, then I start again, and then I would do it again, and then I did it again, so I was like, ‘Do I really want to go through that again?’ and know nobody, have no support system, have no money, no idea. I think that adversity helps you grow so much faster, not only as a fighter but as a person, so I couldn’t really say no to the opportunity to fight during the pandemic.”

O’Neill pulled the trigger and improved her professional record to 4-0 via a second-round TKO, and while she was there, she got in the ear of UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard. From there, she figured the best place to go was Las Vegas, and so the 23-year-old moved her life to a new country for the third time.

The bet paid off, and soon enough, O’Neill got the call to make her UFC debut on February 20 against Shana Dobson in Las Vegas.

“It’s starting to feel surreal almost,” she said. “You’ve been working your whole life to get to this point, so it’s like the nerves are kicking in, the excitement is kicking in, the stress is kicking in. Everything just starts building up at this point, so yeah. It feels good though. It feels good to finally be here and get to show everyone what I can do.”