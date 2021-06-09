Casey O’Neill Prefers A ‘Slow Burn’ To The Top

Procopio comes into the fight riding the momentum of a solid unanimous decision win over Molly McCann in February, and her only loss came in a split decision against Karol Rosa in her UFC debut. It’s a strong test for O’Neill, who doesn’t mind a bit of a more methodical climb up the flyweight division.

“I actually want the slow burn,” she said. “I’m 23 years old, and I chose this as the career for my life, so I want to get in as many fights as possible, build up a fan base, get some money behind me, get some momentum. I definitely think I could hang in that Top 10 right now, but I would like to fight everyone on the roster from the bottom to the top and just take the whole division on.”

In terms of Procopio, O’Neill believes the Brazilian shows a “similar aggression” to herself, which she finds appealing in a fight. When she fought in Australia, O’Neill felt like the tenacity of the fight was often left up to her liking, but Procopio appears to enjoy a firefight.

Where O’Neill feels like she has an edge is in her overall technique, saying she thinks she is a bit “cleaner” than her opponent, who she anticipates will come in with a similar game plan that earned her a win over McCann. With all this in mind, O’Neill sees this fight as a good opportunity to show that she is much more than a physical, violent fighter, but also one with a high skill level as well.