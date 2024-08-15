Casey O’Neill: Out To Show Her Best Self

“Coming back from (the injury) was super hard and I don't think I knew how to deal with it on my own and I'm too tough for my own good, so I refused to talk to anybody for a long time, but now I have I ironed out a lot of things that I didn't even realize were issues for me,” O’Neill said. “Mentally, I'm in a great place. I think that a calm, confident fighter is a dangerous fighter, and that's how I feel right now, comfortable and excited.”

Being at a good place mentally came at a good time for O’Neill, who had her original opponent, Tereza Bleda, withdraw from the fight just a few weeks ago. She didn’t want to miss out on another chance to compete in Australia, so she was eager to find a replacement, but also wanted to continue focusing on herself and her game plan, rather than training specifically for an opponent, which she has done in the past.

Santos comes into the bout on a five-fight winning streak. She made her debut last August, and has gone 3-0 in the Octagon, with two wins by finish and one by decision. O’Neill looks forward to stopping the hype that Santos has coming into the bout.

“I don't think that she is special anywhere,” O’Neill said. “I know she's a jiu-jitsu girl, but I don't think that she portrays that much in her fights. I'm not going to give too much away, but I feel really confident. When they changed it to her, I was super excited because she has some hype behind her, and I can just take all that away with a win.”