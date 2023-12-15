Casey O’Neill Got Her Fire Back

After the loss, O’Neill was set to bounce back at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia, but another injury forced her out of the bout. The struggles this year have helped O’Neill reflect on a lot of things.

“The London fight was hard for maybe a month at the start,” O’Neill said. “I did a lot of growing in this year. This has been a very testing year for me. I’ve learned to let things fly off my back, so I don’t care about any of that, and I am excited to move past it all for Saturday night.”

Now, she is set to compete for the first time in nine months at UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington against Brazilian Ariane Lipski. O’Neill said that the anticipation to fight again is killing her and she is happy to be at fight week.

And especially happy to be fighting in Las Vegas where she resides and trains.