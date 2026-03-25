Casey O’Neill | Back To Business

Extended absences can quickly shift the landscape, as seen with the rise of Natalia Silva, Erin Blanchfield, Jasmine Jasudavicius, and Miranda Maverick, who’ve all surged up the rankings over the last two years. That’s why it’s never been more important for the 28-year-old O’Neill to return to action and remind the division and fans what they’ve missed over the last 19 months.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

“I had to stop trying to force everything to be perfect,” O’Neill said. “It helped me mature in the sport. When things go wrong, you need to take a step back and look at it. Being more patient with my career and stuff like that. I know what I’m capable of. [I was] just trying to get myself in the best health that I can to be able to prove it.