Casey Kenney Will Show Up Wherever, Whenever

So after taking a short notice fight in March against Vince Cachero in the LFA promotion and winning that in less than two minutes, he didn’t have an issue when his phone rang the following Monday, asking him if he was willing to fight that Saturday night against Ray Borg in the UFC.

“I show up to fight whether I’ve got eight weeks or five days,” he said. “At that point, I had taken the fight (against Cachero) the weekend before on short notice, too. I think it was like a week and a half out for the LFA title fight, so I was just on a roll with the short notice thing. I went to training Monday morning and happened to get a phone call. I knew there was a reason I went to training. (Laughs) And it was only a minute and a half fight (against Cachero), so there wasn’t any damage to my body.”

But this was the UFC, the big show, the place he had targeted ever since he put four-ounce gloves on. And he was going to be facing a former world title challenger in Borg. What about the first-time UFC jitters?

“I’m about that ‘staying ready’ life,” said Kenney. “When I say I’m ready, I am really ready. A lot of guys aren’t ready when they step in there. My fighting speaks for itself.”

And it did on that night in Philadelphia, as he won a unanimous decision over Borg to start his UFC career off on a winning note. On Saturday, he looks to make it two for two when he faces unbeaten Manny Bermudez, and while fans are expecting big things out of this clash on the UFC 241 card, Kenney does want to make a note about his 12-1-1 record.