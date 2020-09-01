Casey Kenney: Have Gloves, Will Travel

Hey, whatever makes you happy, and there may have been no one happier in Las Vegas on May 30 than the Arizona product, who bounced back from a February loss to Merab Dvalishvili with a first-round submission win over Louis Smolka that put his Octagon slate at 3-1.

“I was happy as can be,” he said. “Not only the short notice fight, but getting someone who was gonna bring the fight to me and throw down. I got exactly what I asked for, and when I get that, it's gonna be a short night for them or, if they survive, it's gonna be a Fight of the Night type of thing and I was able to get the job done, put him away and get my first finish in the UFC. I've had a few decisions, but I'm definitely always trying to finish fights and I finally got it done in the UFC in the first round. I couldn't be happier, and I want to keep rolling with the momentum.”

He gets his chance this weekend, but while opponents like Borg, Smolka, Dvalishvili and Manny Bermudez had a bit (or a lot) of name recognition with fight fans, that’s not the case with China’s AlatengHeili, who is 2-0 in the UFC and the definition of a high risk fight. Kenney isn’t concerned with his opponent’s Twitter follower count, though. He knows he’s in a tough fight and he’s just looking for a win.

“I'm in a position now where I'll fight anybody,” he said. “I just need to keep getting wins, keep putting on good performances and getting finishes. Alateng is no slouch. He's 2-0 in the UFC, he's tough, he's gonna bring it, and I really don't care who they put in front of me. Maybe when I get a couple more wins, I’ll start calling out some ranked guys and start working my way up that ladder again. But right now, I just want to keep fighting and putting money in my pocket and working my way back into those rankings.”