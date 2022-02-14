Casey Jones Fights For More Than Himself

In denial and unsure of what to do, Jones made the tear-filled drive to the gym. Driving, crying and trying to wrap his head around the worst possible reality, Jones made it to the gym. After all, in just over two weeks he had a fight to prepare for.

He couldn’t make sense of anything. The situation couldn’t possibly be real. He found himself going through the motions of the day because it was still too big of a bombshell to comprehend. The only thing that his brain did know for sure was that he absolutely had to find a way to fight at Fury FC 56.

“My first thought was, I’ve got to go train; I’ve got to go win for mom,” Jones said. “One of her highlights and something she always looked forward to was the next one. One of her favorite things to do was come to the fights. She was always real excited for it. She would take pictures and make special posters for me. She was really my biggest fan.”

Had anybody in the arena known what Jones was going through, the walkout that would likely send them running through a brick wall before may have had tears in their eyes.

The experience was different than any other Jones has had in the cage. It was a wrestling-heavy bout that consisted of a lot of people shouting instructions on both sides. No matter how loud Cowboys Dance Hall was that night, Jones had to lie to every person in the crowd asking if he heard their words of encouragement.

“One of the things was that at the fights I could always hear her screaming over everybody else,” Jones explained. “I could always pick her voice out from everybody else. That was one thing I noticed in this fight. I had people coming up, asking if I could hear them yelling. I was like, ‘oh yeah, I heard everything!’ but I didn’t hear anyone.”

The fight was looking iffy going into the third and final round and everybody knew it would take one hell of a performance to bring the win home.

Jones didn’t train through tears for two weeks, speak at a funeral six days before and persevere through depression to come up short by being out wrestled. He had given his whole focus to his opponent that night until stepping off the stool in the pivotal final round when his striking coach reminded him that he was fighting for more than just himself.